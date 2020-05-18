‘American Idol’ Crowns A Winner
Just Sam was crowned the season 3 winner of “American Idol” during a live virtual episode. Her real name is Samantha Diaz from Harlem and she was crowned during a virtual finale that featured many live performances.
She made an impact as a subway performer when she auditioned.
There were performances by Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo, Grammy winner Lauren Daigle, Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker.
The finale ended with Lionel Richie’s first TV performance in 35 years of the 1985 charity anthem he co-wrote with Michael Jackson, “We Are The World.” He was joined by his fellow judges, winner Just Sam and all-star group of “Idol” alumi — Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Fantasia, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.
