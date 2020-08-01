      Breaking News
American Idol Auditions Will Be Done Virtually For Next Season

Aug 1, 2020 @ 2:27pm
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie arrive at ABC's "American Idol" show on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

You didn’t think something like a pandemic was going to stop American Idol auditions, did you?

Contestants can audition for next season in a variety of safe ways. Idols Across America is a series of virtual auditions in all 50 states done via Zoom video chat.

There will also be at-home auditions that allow people to register online and submit videos through the audition website.

Lastly, singers can post audition videos on social media; Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or Twitter.

So this year, no waiting in a huge line for hours on end!

