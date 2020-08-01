American Idol Auditions Will Be Done Virtually For Next Season
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie arrive at ABC's "American Idol" show on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
You didn’t think something like a pandemic was going to stop American Idol auditions, did you?
Contestants can audition for next season in a variety of safe ways. Idols Across America is a series of virtual auditions in all 50 states done via Zoom video chat.
There will also be at-home auditions that allow people to register online and submit videos through the audition website.
Lastly, singers can post audition videos on social media; Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or Twitter.
So this year, no waiting in a huge line for hours on end!