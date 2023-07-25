99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

‘American Idol’ Announces ‘Idol Across America’ Auditions & More

July 25, 2023 6:06PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 23: (L-R) Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie arrive at ABC’s “American Idol” show on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

ABC has announced that Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will return to the judging table, and Ryan Seacrest will be back to host American Idol next season. The virtual auditions will kick off on August 2 with the return of “Idol Across America.”

 

Kentucky and Indiana hopefuls will be able to choose a time slot August 18th based on their location or preferred musical genre. The 22nd season of ‘American Idol’ is set to return in spring 2024.

 

 If you were to audition for ‘American Idol,’ what song would you sing?

