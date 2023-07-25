‘American Idol’ Announces ‘Idol Across America’ Auditions & More
July 25, 2023 6:06PM EDT
ABC has announced that Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will return to the judging table, and Ryan Seacrest will be back to host American Idol next season. The virtual auditions will kick off on August 2 with the return of “Idol Across America.”
Kentucky and Indiana hopefuls will be able to choose a time slot August 18th based on their location or preferred musical genre. The 22nd season of ‘American Idol’ is set to return in spring 2024.
