‘American Horror Story: Double Feature

Jul 29, 2021 @ 6:45am

The trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature teases an apocalyptic season 10. It was previously announced that Double Feature will tell two stories – one by land, and one by the sea. American Horror Story‘s first poster teased that the season would have something to do with aliens and sirens, although it was hard to tell if the two would be coming together or if the stories were staying separate. Murphy released a second poster for Double Feature, hinting that the stories may actually become one in the end.

 

Premieres August 25th streaming the next day on FX on Hulu.

