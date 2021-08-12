American Crime Story Takes On Monica Lewinsky Scandal

Beanie Feldstein becomes Monica Lewinsky and Sarah Paulson transforms into Linda Tripp and are the center of a new sneak peek at Impeachment: American Crime Story. The season tackles the Bill Clinton impeachment scandal and the president’s sexual relationship with Lewinsky.
Impeachment: American Crime Story focuses mostly on the perspectives of Lewinsky, Tripp, and Jones (played by Annaleigh Ashford). Clive Owens will play Bill Clinton, Edie Falco will play Hillary Clinton, and Billy Eichner will play The Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge.
Premieres September 7th on FX.