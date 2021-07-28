      Weather Alert

American Carissa Moore Is First Women’s Surfing Champ, Katie Ledecky Takes Gold In 1500M

Jul 28, 2021 @ 6:24am

Four-time World Surf League champion Carissa Moore defeated South Africa’s Bianca Buitendag to take home the first women’s Olympic surfing title.  Katie Ledecky captured her first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics and the first ever won by a female swimmer in the 1500m freestyle.

Gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Suni Lee deliver clutch performances after Simone Biles left individual competition with fantastic performances!

Former gymnastics gold medalist Olympian Nastia Luikin provided some insight into Biles’ decision:

Other amazing moments:

