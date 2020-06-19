AMC Theaters Won’t Require A Mask For Customers
AMC Theatres, America’s largest cineplex chain, announced on Thursday that it will not force moviegoers to wear masks.
AMC CEO Adam Aron said, “We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy. We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary.”
The CEO also noted that three-quarters of his movie theaters are expected to reopen on July 15 — just in time for the long-awaited live-action version of “Mulan,” which premieres July 24. One week later, Christopher Nolan’s spy thriller “Tenet” arrives in cineplexes.
The theater chain will be implementing hand-sanitizing stations, vigorous cleaning procedures and limited screening capacity to adhere to strict social-distancing regulations.