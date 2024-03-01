AMC Credits Taylor Swift & Beyoncé For ‘All’ Revenue Growth

Source: YouTube

Call it the Taylor Swift and Beyoncé effect!

The concert films Taylor Swift and Beyoncé produced, made AMC Theaters exceed profits and box office sales. Rolling Stone reported that the company saw an 11.5% growth in revenue in the final quarter of 2023 compared to the same in 2022.

AMC Theater CEO Adam Aron said that “literally all” of the increase was driven by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. He added that the company’s “phones have been ringing off the hook” with other artists seeking to book concert movies “later in 2024 and/or 2025.”

