99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

AMC Credits Taylor Swift & Beyoncé For ‘All’ Revenue Growth

March 1, 2024 4:26AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Call it the Taylor Swift and Beyoncé effect!

The concert films Taylor Swift and Beyoncé produced, made AMC Theaters exceed profits and box office sales. Rolling Stone reported that the company saw an 11.5% growth in revenue in the final quarter of 2023 compared to the same in 2022.

AMC Theater CEO Adam Aron said that “literally all” of the increase was driven by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. He added that the company’s “phones have been ringing off the hook” with other artists seeking to book concert movies “later in 2024 and/or 2025.”

Who do you think will be the next artist to have their tour available on the big screen?

More about:
AMC
Beyonce
Eras Tour
movie
Taylor Swift

POPULAR POSTS

1

Pitbull Reimagines Dolly Parton's "9 To 5" In New Song
2

A Bull Attack Ended Up Saving This Woman's Life
3

Louisville Restaurant Week 2024
4

YouTube Mom Ruby Franke Sentenced In Child Abuse Case
5

Watch For This Local Singer On 'American Idol'

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE