Amber Heard Likely Can’t Afford To Appeal The Defamation Trial Judgement

Jun 27, 2022 @ 7:43am

The legal teams of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were back in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom on Friday. But instead of Judge Penney Azcarate finalizing a settlement, Heard’s representatives said she will appeal the outcome of the six-week defamation trial.

The meeting comes just weeks after the jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, eventually downsized to slightly more than $10 million per Virginia’s statutory limit, and $2 million to Heard. Judge Azcarate told Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft that Heard will have to pay an $8.35-million bond and 6% yearly interest for the appeal to formally proceed. But Bredehoft has previously said that Heard is “absolutely not” able to afford the judgment, which then probably means she can’t afford the appeal either.

 

