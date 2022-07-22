Amber Heard Files To Appeal The Defamation Trial Verdict

Amber Heard officially filed a notice of appeal on Thursday over the $10 million defamation verdict that a Virginia jury awarded to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The case centered around the now-infamous op-ed in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury held that the statement was false and was made with “actual malice.”
Heard’s spokesperson said: “We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment,” “We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”
In response, Depp’s representative said his team remains confident that the jury’s verdict will be upheld.