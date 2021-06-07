Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Will Fly to Space Next Month

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, is getting ready to launch himself into space. Yes you read that right. Jeff Bezos will be aboard a flight to space on July 20, 2021 on a rocket made by his company Blue Origins.
Jeff is going to take flight into space with his brother just 15 days after stepping down as chief executive of Amazon. Jeff took to Instagram to make the announcement.
