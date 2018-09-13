Amazon Will Deliver a 7 Foot Christmas Tree To You This Christmas Season

Amazon, in there continuing effort to take over the world has announced that they will be delivering 7 foot Christmas trees this holiday season!

Clark would be so disappointed. Long gone, it seems, are the days of piling the family into the front wheel drive sleigh to head out to a tree farm or tree lot to pick out that most important of holiday symbols. Your family Christmas tree. Just go ahead an add “getting a Christmas tree” to the ever growing list of things Amazon is trying to take off of our hands.

Amazon began delivering Christmas Trees last year. But they maxed out at about three feet. This year, Amazon is going all in to get you a tree that will top out at 7 feet. Starting in November, Amazon will be offering up all the classics; Balsam firs, Black Hills spruces, Norfolk Island pines and the tallest offering, a seven-foot Fraser fir, will sell for $115.

You can read more about Amazon stealing the holiday traditions from us, HERE.