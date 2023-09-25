99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Amazon To Roll Out Ads On Streaming Service Early Next Year

September 25, 2023 9:41AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Get ready for ads when watching Amazon Prime streaming service early next year. Or…you can keep your ad-free experience for $2.99 more a month.

Amazon was one of the last hold outs giving its streaming audience ad-free movies and series. But now they follow in the footsteps of other streamers like Disney+, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, many of which offer ad-supported tiers. Amazon says it’s aiming at keeping it to four minutes an hour.

 

