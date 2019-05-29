Amazon Selling a Smores Maker You Can Use Indoors

Homemade Gooey Marshmallow S'mores with Chocolate

If you love S’mores but can’t get to a fire there’s a s’mores maker on Amazon that can solve your problem and cure your s’mores craving.

The s’mores maker can cook half a dozen s’mores at once and the special part, the maker can be used in your oven, toaster, or outdoor grill!

All you have to do is stack the ingredients, lock the maker, and place it on the grill or in the oven for about four minutes.

 

image

If this sounds like something that you’d like to add to your kitchen gadget collection head over to Amazon and get it for $24.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Aldi Made Another Bottled Mimosa And This Time It’s Mango Flavored Chipotle Will Be Live Tweeting $1 Million Worth of Free Burritos Throughout the NBA Finals Apple Releases New iPod Touch Katy Perry Announces New Single ‘Never Really Over’ Burger King To Pay Off Customer’s Student Loans As Part Of Latest Promotion See Kylie Jenner Break Her Silence on Tristan-Jordyn Cheating Scandal
Comments