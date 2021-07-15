      Weather Alert

Amazon Scraps ‘Tiger King’ Drama with Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic

Jul 15, 2021 @ 6:50am

Sorry Tiger King fans. Sorry Nicolas Cage. Originally Nicolas Cage had been cast to play Joe Exotic, star of the Netflix documentary ‘Tiger King’.

But that’s not going to happen. Amazon has decided to ultimately throw out the project because they feel like the “lightning in a bottle” moment they had with Joe Exotic in 2020 is now “past tense”.

 

