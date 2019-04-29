Amazon Prime is Changing The Game With The New 1 Day Free Shipping Plan

Amazon just took it up a notch…again! Seriously, 1 day free shipping with Amazon Prime?! But how!?

Looks like the rest of the retail giants will yet again be playing catch-up!

From Jeff Bezos: “We’re currently working on evolving our Prime free two-day shipping program to be a free one-day shipping program,” he said. “We’re able to do this because we’ve spent 20-plus years expanding our fulfillment and logistics network, but this is still a big investment and a lot of work … ahead of us.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert Has Been CANCELLED Derby Celebrities Announced: Backstreet Boys, Tom Brady, Jennifer Nettles and MORE Avengers: End Game Biggest Unanswered Questions The 3 Things That Have Influenced Taylor Swift Netflix is NOT Losing ‘The Office’…Not Until 2021 At Least Bradley Cooper Wants to Reunite With Lady Gaga for ‘A Star is Born’ Event
Comments