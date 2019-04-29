Amazon Prime is Changing The Game With The New 1 Day Free Shipping Plan

Amazon just took it up a notch…again! Seriously, 1 day free shipping with Amazon Prime?! But how!?

Looks like the rest of the retail giants will yet again be playing catch-up!

Amazon just upped the ante for the retail industry once again, moving 2-day free shipping for Prime members into 1-day free shipping https://t.co/uZvcEVWMvN pic.twitter.com/D3jB38EPE3 — Forbes (@Forbes) April 26, 2019

From Jeff Bezos: “We’re currently working on evolving our Prime free two-day shipping program to be a free one-day shipping program,” he said. “We’re able to do this because we’ve spent 20-plus years expanding our fulfillment and logistics network, but this is still a big investment and a lot of work … ahead of us.”