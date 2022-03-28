Amazon Prime Developing James Bond Competition Series

Amazon Prime Video is developing a James Bond-inspired competition series: 007’s Road To A Million. Sources the idea has been kicked around for about 4 years, but an $8.5 BILLION deal with MGM is getting it done . The eight-part show will see contestants competing in a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1million ($1.3 million). It will be shot at many of the historic locations featured throughout the seminal Bond films, and will be a test of intelligence and endurance. In addition to conquering physical obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.
Filming will start later this year, with the new series launching exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. Anyone interested in taking part in the cutthroat series can apply online.
