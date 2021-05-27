      Weather Alert

Amazon Prime Day 2021: When It’s Happening And How To Save Big

May 27, 2021 @ 6:28am

Amazon Prime Day is coming! The two-day event is set to kick off in June and will offer big savings on headphones, TVs, exercise gear, and Amazon devices.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Membership can be obtained for $13 per month or $119 for the year.

If you have your eye on a specific product you can put it on your wish list and Amazon will alert you if the item becomes a part of Prime Day deals.

Economists are predicting that consumers could go into debt this year because they’re so eager to spend money after being on lockdown for much of 2020.

