Amazon Orders A “Sausage Party” Series

Why tho?? Arguably one of the worst movies ever to be made…is about to be a series with the original voices. Sausage Party: Foodtopia is based on the R-rated 2016 animated comedy that ended up making $140 million worldwide (so that’s why they need a series). Original voice cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton will return.

The first season will be eight episodes. Rogen says, “It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food s**. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”