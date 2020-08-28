      Breaking News
Vote 2020

Amazon Is Taking On The Fitbit With Halo That Tracks Activity, Body Fat And Emotions

Aug 28, 2020 @ 7:25am
Berlin, Germany - July 11, 2016: Woman getting ready for her workout wearing a FITBIT as an activity tracker to control her heartrate.

Amazon unveiled a new smart wristband called Halo that tracks motion, exercise, heart rate, sleep phases and skin temperature while sleeping.

But it also tracks a user’s emotional state by listening to the tone of their voice and provides a three-dimensional rendering of their body with an estimated body fat percentage.

People will be able to buy a single band plus a six-month subscription for an upfront price of $64.99 during an early access period, which started yesterday (Thursday)… eventually that price will go up to $99.99.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Amazon fitbit Halo smart watch
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE