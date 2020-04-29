Amazon is Selling 1000 Piece “Impossible” All White Puzzle
Hand put the last piece of jigsaw puzzle to complete the mission
Puzzles are all the rage in quarantine, but this one should probably just be filed away under “whole lotta NOPE”.
If you and the family are at home bored and looking for something to do, how about going to Amazon and ordering a 100-piece all-white “impossible” puzzle that’s sure to take up plenty of your time.
The puzzle, which is made by TinyYouth, is called a “stress reliever challenge” by the company and is made of thick cardboard.
Their “Impossible” puzzle is considered to be “highly difficult” and is suggested for people ages 14 and above.