Amazon Driver Flawlessly Executes ‘Additional Instructions’ Written By Teenager
Paper box
An Amazon delivery driver in Delaware followed a teen’s funny “additional instructions” for delivering a package.
The mom needed a new pet playpen for the kittens her family was fostering, so she ordered one on Amazon. She did not see the “additional instructions” but her teenage son did, and wrote: “No, but knock on the door 3 times and scream abra cadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away.”
Mom didn’t notice her son wrote that, and her son had forgotten he did, so when they heard three knocks on their door and someone screaming “abra cadabra,” they were shocked. She posted the video from their Nest camera on Facebook and it blew up.
FULL STORY