Amazing Footage Of A Hero Dad Saving His Sons Will Give You Chills

Sep 30, 2020 @ 6:00am

Anthony Jefferson, 39, is a construction worker who had come to the Bronx dealership to buy his wife a new car as a gift for her birthday. AMAZING RIGHT THERE!!  His three sons were sitting in the lounge with him when suddenly chaos erupted. Jefferson found himself in the midst of gang warfare and instinctively covered his sons with his own body.  He was hit in the thigh and taken to the hospital…his sons were not hurt!

 

#DadoftheYear #HusbandoftheYear

 

 

