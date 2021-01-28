Amanda Gorman Set to Recite Poem at Super Bowl LV for Pandemic Heroes
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who stole the show at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, just got asked to join another massive event with a huge stage. Super Bowl LV on February 7th.
Gorman will recite a new poem as part of the Super Bowl LV pregame ceremonies. It will recognize three pandemic heroes chosen by the NFL as honorary game captains: L.A. teacher Trimaine Davis, Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner, and Marine veteran James Martin.