Amanda Bynes Moves To End Her 9-Year Conservatorship

Looks like Amanda Bynes is taking a page out of Britney Spears’ playbook in moving to end her conservatorship. Bynes’ mother has legal control of her medical and financial affairs, but her parents are fully supportive of that ending.
Her attorney, David A. Esquibias, told TMZ that the end of the arrangement has been in the works for years, but Bynes officially requested last week to terminate the conservatorship of her person and estate at the Ventura County Superior Court in California. Bynes is 35 now, but was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold for allegedly starting a fire in an elderly woman’s driveway when she was 27. She was placed on another involuntary hold in 2014 and later tweeted that she had bipolar disorder. However, since then, she seems to be doing better. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles and in February 2020 got engaged to Paul Michael, whom she met at an AA meeting.