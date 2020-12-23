Aly & AJ Tease Dirty Version of “Potential Breakup Song”
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 22: Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka of Aly & AJ on the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 at The IMDb Yacht on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb)
Aly & AJ are riding high! Thanks to TikTok, they have a new fanbase. Now, Aly & AJ have announced that a new explicit version of their popular “Potential Breakup Song” will be coming soon. The two took to social media to let fans know that the revamped song will be available on December 29.
The Disney Channel faves gave fans a 20-second preview of what to expect.