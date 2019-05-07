(Almost) All Of The Bachelorettes Got Together For A Reunion

ABC is throwing a lot of effort amping up to Hannah’s season kickoff of The Bachelorette next week, that they got some Bachelor Nation fans and took them on a historical tour that ended with an epic reunion!

The tour bus went to iconic locations from stand-out dates from the history of the show and ended at the Bachelor mansion for a cocktail party with most of the past Bachelorettes. There were two missing…Jen Schefft and Meredith Phillips.

Franchise superfan Jimmy Kimmel was excited about the reunion…

Hannah’s journey starts next Monday…PREVIEW HERE