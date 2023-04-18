99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

All The Reasons Fans Were Upset At Frank Ocean’s Coachella Performance

April 18, 2023 6:50AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Fans were left underwhelmed and took to social media to blast Frank Ocean after his headlining set at Coachella started over an hour late, wasn’t livestreamed as promised, and included only a handful of songs. A DJ then played a string of mashups and remixes. Fans had been waiting since 2017 for the performance but it didn’t go as planned for several reasons.

Apparently Ocean got into a bike accident on festival grounds days before his performance that left him with an injured ankle. So he had to change the stage production at the last minute, which meant melting an ice rink that had been built on the stage. The over 100 skaters hired for the show then became ‘backup dancers.’ And he said no livestreaming for his set, even though all stages are being streamed. An insider said, “It just didn’t seem like he wanted to be there but was obligated to be. Everything (including him) fell apart last minute.”

No word yet on how this will affect weekend two of Coachella.

