      Weather Alert

All The Details From Britney Spears’ Emotional Plea In Court To End Her Conservatorship

Jun 24, 2021 @ 8:20am
Britney Spears addressed the court Wednesday and railed on her dad and her management team … saying she wants the conservatorship to end now, and she’s so angry she thinks her family has abused her some much she’d like to sue them.  She laid it all out in a nearly 30 minute virtual appearance in front of Judge Brenda Penny.  Bottom line: no further medical evaluation.. she just wants out NOW.
 
She didn’t pull any punches with her family saying they did nothing to protect her.  She said when she was doing the Vegas show she told her management she didn’t want to do the show and it was too much.  She said her therapist was uncaring and she was forced to do the tour and the next thing she new they changed the medication and put her on Lithium, which had a terrible effect on her.  She said she was scared and her whole family did nothing. 
So why is she just speaking out now to end it after 13 years?  She didn’t know she COULD until now. She feels like she has no privacy and caretakers would even watch her change when she was naked. She couldn’t see her boyfriend or kids many times even when she was home.

She says she doesn’t want to work for the people she pays.  “I worked since I was 17-years-old and this conservatorship is abusive.  I don’t feel I can live a full live.  I don’t even believe in therapy.  I always thought I could take it to God.” “They make me feel like I’m living in a rehab program and not my home.  I will do therapy once a week because I do need it. I want to get married and have a baby.  I wanted to take the IUD out and have a baby but conservator won’t let me because they don’t want me to have a baby.”

READ HER FULL STATEMENT HERE

Her dad Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, shared a statement from her client, saying, “[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much.”  The judge thanked her for speaking up and now will consult with the doctors that have worked with her over 13 years to determine if she can safely care for herself.   
Support has been flooding in.

Hours before her court hearing, her boyfriend Sam Asghari wore a #FreeBritney shirt on his Instagram story. 

TAGS
#freebritney Britney Spears conservatorship court dad end jamie spears Justin Timberlake plea support
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: Father's Day Edition
Gift Idea And Instagram Captions That Will Perfectly Tell Dad What He Means To You
Hula Hoop Fitness Is Taking Over Tik Tok
Louisville Athletes Going To The Olympics
Life Hack: Grill Burgers With Ice Cubes?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On