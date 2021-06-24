All The Details From Britney Spears’ Emotional Plea In Court To End Her Conservatorship

She says she doesn’t want to work for the people she pays. “I worked since I was 17-years-old and this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel I can live a full live. I don’t even believe in therapy. I always thought I could take it to God.” “They make me feel like I’m living in a rehab program and not my home. I will do therapy once a week because I do need it. I want to get married and have a baby. I wanted to take the IUD out and have a baby but conservator won’t let me because they don’t want me to have a baby.”
READ HER FULL STATEMENT HERE
After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.
Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.
No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021
Hours before her court hearing, her boyfriend Sam Asghari wore a #FreeBritney shirt on his Instagram story.