All-Star Version Of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’
Dave Grohl, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa, and many more have teamed up for a virtual cover of Foo Fighters’ hit “Times Like These”. BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge organized it as a way to unite musicians while raising money.
Proceeds from the charity single will benefit BBC’s Children in Need, Comic Relief, and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund. Other artists in it included Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Rita Ora, 5 Seconds of Summer, Hailee Steinfeld, Sean Paul, Bastille, and Zara Larsson.
