All Star Disney Singalong is Coming to ABC on Thursday with Christina Aguilera, Michael Buble, and More

Apr 13, 2020 @ 9:51am

Disney is coming up with even more ways to entertain the entire family from home! The All Star Disney Singalong is coming to ABC this Thursday hosted by Ryan Seacrest!

With appearances by John Stamos, Christina AguileraMichael Bublé“Moana” star Auli’i CravalhoJosh Gad from “Frozen”Little Big Town, and Thomas Rhett, among others.

The show will include songs from “Beauty and the Beast”“The Little Mermaid”“Toy Story”“Moana”“Frozen”, and “High School Musical”.

