All Signs Point To A Justin Bieber Ed Sheeran Collabo

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran are cooking up something special together, and all signs point to new music TOGETHER.
Sheeran’s manager just posted a photo of the singer standing in front of a green screen with the caption, “This guy! Something is happening.”
The pose by the “Shape of You” star bears a striking resemblance to a photo recently taken by Bieber and shared by Scooter Braun and JB’s wife, Hailey.
Bieber’s manager posted the SAME caption for a similar pic of Biebs: “This guy! Something is happening.”
A source close to the situation tells The Blast the two stars are definitely working on a new project together, but was tight-lipped when we pressed about new music.