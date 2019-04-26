All Signs Point To A Justin Bieber Ed Sheeran Collabo

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran poses for photographers during a photo-call for the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran are cooking up something special together, and all signs point to new music TOGETHER.

Sheeran’s manager just posted a photo of the singer standing in front of a green screen with the caption, “This guy! Something is happening.”

The pose by the “Shape of You” star bears a striking resemblance to a photo recently taken by Bieber and shared by Scooter Braun and JB’s wife, Hailey.

Bieber’s manager posted the SAME caption for a similar pic of Biebs: “This guy! Something is happening.”

A source close to the situation tells The Blast the two stars are definitely working on a new project together, but was tight-lipped when we pressed about new music.

