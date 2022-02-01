      Weather Alert

All new ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Coming To Netflix

Feb 1, 2022 @ 7:29am

Leatherface is back!

 

The synopsis: Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.

Stream it on Netflix on February 18.

