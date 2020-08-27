All New Reality Show ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Coming to FOX
FOX just fast-tracked an all new companion show to ‘The Masked Singer’ set to debut right after the season 4 kickoff of ‘The Masked Singer’ on September 23. It’s called ‘I Can See Your Voice’. It’s unlike anything else in the musical reality based TV that we’ve been watching for 20 years.
Hosted by Ken Jeong with, along with Cheryl Hines and other celebs, contestants will come out on stage and not sing a note at first. The whole goal for the celebrities is to ask them a series of questions and guess whether or not they are a good singer or a bad singer. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will then perform a duet with a musical superstar for everyone to find out if they’re a good singer or bad singer. Basically it could be epic or an epic train wreck.