All Kohl’s Stores Will Begin Accepting Amazon Returns

This is amazing and slightly dangerous. While making a return, you could continue shopping!

Kohl’s stores will begin accepting Amazon returns! In other words, you don’t have to worry about getting your shipping labels and what not. You can just go to Kohl’s and they’ll do it all for free.

