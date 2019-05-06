All Kohl’s Stores Will Begin Accepting Amazon Returns

This is amazing and slightly dangerous. While making a return, you could continue shopping!
Kohl’s stores will begin accepting Amazon returns! In other words, you don’t have to worry about getting your shipping labels and what not. You can just go to Kohl’s and they’ll do it all for free.
Starting in July, all 1,150 Kohl’s locations will accept Amazon returns for free.
Eligible items will not need a box or label to be returned. https://t.co/YOzsjUsd9f pic.twitter.com/eRLeJByYSU
— ABC News (@ABC) April 25, 2019