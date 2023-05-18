99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

All Four “Indiana Jones” Movies Hit Disney+ Before The Fifth Movie Arrives In Theaters

May 18, 2023 9:08AM EDT
Source: YouTube

To get you in the Indiana Jones zone, Disney+ will have all four movies starting May 31, so you can binge them all before the June 30 release of Indiana Jones & The Dial of DestinyThe Adventures of Young Indiana Jones series will also be available.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark was the first in 1981, followed by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, and then 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull opened in 2008. Dial of Destiny will be the last movie in the franchise.

 

