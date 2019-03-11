All Aboard: Adults Only Cardi B and Post Malone Cruise Is A Thing… Cardi is Going Too

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Luckily this doesn’t seem like the Fyre Festival at all! DJ Khaled just launched a cruise you HAVE to go on this summer!

Meet the “Days of Summer Cruise” featuring headliners Cardi B and Post Malone, and hosted by DJ Khaled!

The “Days of Summer Cruise” will set sail on June 28 from Miami, Florida, and will visit Half Moon Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas. While on board the Carnival Victory, guests can enjoy a world-class spa, casino, 24-hour dining, and drinks at one of the vessel’s six bars, including a tequila bar and a station where you pour your own beer.