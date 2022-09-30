99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

All 25 Bond Movies Coming To Amazon Prime Video

September 30, 2022 8:46AM EDT
For a limited time, Amazon Prime will be the new home of all 25 James Bond movies starting on October 5th. Amazon didn’t specify how long they will all be available.

It’s part of the 60th-anniversary celebration for the franchise, an a documentary “The Sound of 007” will also drop on Oct. 5. On the same day, “The Sound of 007: Live From the Royal Albert Hall,” an exclusive recording of the live charity concert, will land on Prime Video.

 

More about:
60th Anniversary
Amazon Prime Video
James Bond

