All 25 Bond Movies Coming To Amazon Prime Video

For a limited time, Amazon Prime will be the new home of all 25 James Bond movies starting on October 5th. Amazon didn’t specify how long they will all be available.

It’s part of the 60th-anniversary celebration for the franchise, an a documentary “The Sound of 007” will also drop on Oct. 5. On the same day, “The Sound of 007: Live From the Royal Albert Hall,” an exclusive recording of the live charity concert, will land on Prime Video.

