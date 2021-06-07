Alicia Silverstone Recreates Iconic ‘Clueless’ Scene in Her TikTok Debut

Alicia Silverstone and her son hopped on TikTik to recreate the iconic ‘Ugh, As If’ moment from her movie, Clueless.
She wore a similar iconic yellow jacket and acted out the role to perfection while No Doubt’s ‘Just a Girl’ played in the background. She captioned the clip, “Ugh! As if… I wouldn’t join TikTok.”
As if Cher wasn't going to join #TikTok.(🎥:@aliciasilverstone) pic.twitter.com/4vXiVWOjHB
— E! News (@enews) June 5, 2021
As if Cher wasn't going to join #TikTok.(🎥:@aliciasilverstone) pic.twitter.com/4vXiVWOjHB
— E! News (@enews) June 5, 2021