      Weather Alert

Alicia Silverstone Recreates Iconic ‘Clueless’ Scene in Her TikTok Debut

Jun 7, 2021 @ 7:14am

Alicia Silverstone and her son hopped on TikTik to recreate the iconic ‘Ugh, As If’ moment from her movie, Clueless.

She wore a similar iconic yellow jacket and acted out the role to perfection while No Doubt’s ‘Just a Girl’ played in the background. She captioned the clip, “Ugh! As if… I wouldn’t join TikTok.”

TAGS
Alicia Silverstone Clueless Debut TikTok
POPULAR POSTS
This 7-Year-Old Swam For An Hour To Save His Family
Missed Connections: The Disney Princess And The Library
Wet Nose Wednesday: Archie!
You Laugh You Lose: I'm FREEEEE!
Bizarre Holidays To Celebrate This Month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On