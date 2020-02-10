Alicia Keys Undercover Lyft Driver
Alicia Keys went undercover as a Lyft driver to trick unassuming customers for a new episode of “Undercover Lyft,” which is Lyft’s ongoing celebrity-driver reveal show.
Alicia took to the streets of LA to bring attention to a new program to provide bicycle transport to the needy.
She kept dropping hints to passengers saying, “I like to watch ‘The Voice’ on TV,” “I keep on fallin’ in and out of love” and “I like to hang out with my Grammys.”
No one ended up picking up the cues and when she unveiled her identity, everyone freaked out.