Alicia Keys Rocks Out To Jack Harlow

Last night as I was scrolling through instagram, I saw some BIG THINGS happen!

Jack Harlow(502 hip hop artist) posted this on his insta page:

💃🏽 @aliciakeys A post shared by Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) on Aug 29, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT

YES! That is the ALICIA KEYS dancing to our guy Jack Harlow! Now I had to confirm that this wasn’t edited or manipulated so I found the OG Source

Swizz Beatz was listening to Jack on his insta story and them posted that video up shouting him out!

I am kinda freaking out because since I know Jack Harlow and Alicia Keys knows who Jack Harlow is…. That obviously means she knows who I am!!! DUH!

JK This honestly is just a proud moment for me because I love The Ville and love seeing local musicians do big things!