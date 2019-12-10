Alicia Keys Recaps 2019 On The Piano
You probably remember seeing Late Late Show’s James Corden’s hilarious viral recap of 2018. Well, he’s not exactly back for 2019’s edition. With the host off filming a movie, Monday night guest host Alicia Keys stepped in to take his place for the first ever all-female episode of the show, and of course she brought her piano along with her.
Along with having entertaining conversations with guests Billie Eilish and Ali Wong, she also sat down in front of the piano to recap the year. A lot happened in 2019 — some good, some bad, and a lot that was downright absurd. From the Starbucks coffee cup in Game of Thrones to Fyre Festival documentaries, Megan Rapinoe telling Trump to talk to the hand, and Lizzo’s wonderful presence in our lives, it was impossible to keep up with it all.
Luckily, we have Alicia.
Looks like you have serious competition, Corden!