Alicia Keys has been confirmed as the host of the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10th.

The Grammys is returning to Los Angeles this year.

Alicia made the big announcement on the Grammys’ official Twitter account yesterday afternoon and uploaded a short film to YouTube that shows her getting the call from the Grammys.

