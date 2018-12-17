Alfonso Ribeiro Is Suing Fortnite For Stealing The ‘Carlton Dance’

I blame all the obsessed Fortnite fans… This drama is not needed at the end of 2018

This is the official moment when the 90’s met 2018. Alfonso Ribiera, a.k.a. Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, is suing the makers of Fortnite for ripping off the ‘Carlton Dance’.

The lawsuit claims that Fortnite‘s ‘Fresh emote’ is a direct ripoff of his infamous arm-swinging dance from Fresh Prince, and he was not compensated nor asked for permission.

Ribiera says he’s currently in the process of copyrighting the ‘Carlton’. He’s also suing the the video game NBA 2K.

See the resemblance??