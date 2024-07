Source: YouTube

Alexa has a new feature to help parents communicate with teenagers. Just say, “Alexa, talk Gen Z to me,” and she’ll spit out a slang term like “rizz,” along with the definition.

They added 20 terms to start, and some of them you know: “Ick” means disgust . . . “tea” means gossip . . . “sus” means suspicious . . . “mid” means mediocre . . . and “rizz” means charisma.

