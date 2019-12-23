Alexa Is The New Santa??

Smart speaker, 3D rendering
Uh oh.
Kids are getting smarter younger with som many devices at their fingertips. Kids as young as 4-years-old are figuring out how to buy toys using Alexa enabled devices.
So here’s what you can do to make it a little more difficult for the little hackers!
Set a PIN that needs to be spoken before making a purchase.
— Parents can also turn off voice purchasing from Amazon. When a parent enables FreeTime (including Amazon’s parental controls) on an Echo device, or uses the Echo Dot Kids Edition, all voice purchasing is automatically disabled.
— Parents can passcode-protect Fire tablets and disable shopping entirely,or require a confirmation code that Alexa will prompt users to say when they want to place an order from Amazon. Alexa doesn’t work in FreeTime on any Fire tablets.
— Parents who use the Amazon shopping app on Apple and Android devices can disable the 1-Click order setting to prevent children from bypassing the shopping cart and placing an order automatically. On Apple devices, parents can go into the Login & Security section of their Amazon shopping app’s account settings and choose to require fingerprint login or facial recognition to access the app, which could be a pain for frequent Amazon shoppers.
MORE HERE