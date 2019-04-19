Alex Trebek Signs Off For the Summer But Intends to Return

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 09: "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at the Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 12 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 102,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Alex Trebek is an absolute trooper. While fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he has still managed to not miss and episode this season.

Get well soon Alex!!!!