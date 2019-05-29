Alex Trebek is In Near Remission After Battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

This is absolutely incredible and mind boggling. Alex Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer nearly 3 months ago, and given a 9% survival rate.

But guess what? Alex is NEAR REMISSION! This is AMAZING.

From People Magazine– “It’s kind of mind-boggling,” the 78-year-old says, in PEOPLE’s new cover story. Although the cancer has a 9 percent survival rate, Trebek has been responding very well to chemotherapy. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

