Alex Trebek Hints at Retiring from Jeopardy and Suggests a Replacement

FILE - this Oct. 22, 2007 file photo shows game show host Alex Trebek at the 17th annual Broacasting and Cable Hall of Fame awards dinner in New York. Trebek remains in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a mild heart attack. But Sony Pictures Television spokeswoman Paula Askanas said Monday, June 25, 2012 that Trebek is "up and about and in good spirits" while doctors complete their tests. He has been moved to a regular room, she said. The 71-year-old Trebek was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file)

Alex Trebek could be calling it a career with Jeopardy! and he’s even begun looking at possible replacements for when he leaves the show.

Alex Trebek has been the host for the quiz game show Jeopardy! since 1984. It would be hard to imagine watching Jeopardy without seeing Alex Trebek dishing out the clues. But it looks like we may have to start getting ourselves used to that idea.

Trebek just turned 78 years old and if we’re being honest, he simply can’t host Jeopardy forever. TMZ is reporting that Trebek has stated that there is a “50/50 chance” he will leave Jeopardy when his current contract expires in 2020.

Alex isn’t just going to leave the show hanging. He still has a hand in the overall production of the show so he will also have a say in who his replacement is. If you ask Alex, he has it narrowed down to just two people; LA Kings play-by-play announcer Alex Faust and CNN Legal Analyst Laura Coates.