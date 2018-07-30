Alex Trebek Hints at Retiring from Jeopardy and Suggests a Replacement

Alex Trebek could be calling it a career with Jeopardy! and he’s even begun looking at possible replacements for when he leaves the show.
Alex Trebek has been the host for the quiz game show Jeopardy! since 1984. It would be hard to imagine watching Jeopardy without seeing Alex Trebek dishing out the clues. But it looks like we may have to start getting ourselves used to that idea.
Trebek just turned 78 years old and if we’re being honest, he simply can’t host Jeopardy forever. TMZ is reporting that Trebek has stated that there is a “50/50 chance” he will leave Jeopardy when his current contract expires in 2020.
Alex isn’t just going to leave the show hanging. He still has a hand in the overall production of the show so he will also have a say in who his replacement is. If you ask Alex, he has it narrowed down to just two people; LA Kings play-by-play announcer Alex Faust and CNN Legal Analyst Laura Coates.