Alex Trebek Has Passed Away At the Age of 80 After Battle with Cancer
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 09: "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 12 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 102,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Alex Trebek has passed away peacefully at home at the age of 80 after suffering a battle with pancreatic cancer since 2019.
Alex Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March of 2019 and has been very open about his up and down battle with the disease while continuing to host ‘Jeopardy’.
Alex hosted ‘Jeopardy’ for 36 years with almost 8,000 episodes under his belt. This one truly hurts. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.